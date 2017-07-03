Make Smart Money Choices With These Tips

If you are like most people, you never received instruction on personal finance in school, and your parents probably did not discuss money with you either. After you moved out, you had to muddle along on your own, figuring out on your own how to best manage your personal finances. This article will discuss a few important concepts that you need to know, and will offer a few tips on getting the most out of your money.

Talk to different loan officers before you sign anything. Make sure to read over the lending contract very carefully to assure that you are not getting into a mortgage that has hidden charges, and that the terms of the loan are just as you and the lender had agreed to.

If you have a good credit score, be careful about co-signing for someone, especially if they have a bad score or are not likely to pay off their debt. Co-signing does not improve your own score in any way and puts a lot of pressure on you. Do it if you are sure that the person you are co-signing for can do the same for you.

Never use your credit card for a cash advance. Just because your card offers it doesn't mean you should use it. The interest rates on cash advances are extremely high and utilizing a cash advance will hurt your credit score. Just say no to the cash advance.

A good rule of thumb for savings, is to put away 10% of your income each payday into a savings account. Make sure that you don't have a debit or credit card linked to this account, as it is too tempting to spend it if you find something you can't seem to live without.

File your taxes as soon as possible to abide by the IRS's regulations. If you are anticipating a refund, then file as soon as possible. It is a better idea to file near April 15th if there is a chance the you owe the government money in taxes.

Nurture your career, for maximum efficiency with personal finance. Since your work is where you generate your money, it should be your number one priority to take care of. If your career is suffering, then everything down the chain will suffer as well. So make sure that you are keeping your career ranked above all other investments.

To avoid surprise deductions from your checking account, access your account online at least once a month. Scroll back through the previous month and make note of all the recurring automatic deductions from your account. Go ahead and deduct those in your check ledger now - even if it puts you in a negative balance. The money won't be gone until the debit is posted, but you will know not to spend money on unnecessary items until you have built up enough of a balance to cover your recurring automatic debits.

Even in a world of online bank accounts, you should still be balancing your checkbook. It is so easy for things to get lost, or to not really know how much you have spent in any one month. Use your online checking information as a tool to sit down once a month and add up all your debits and credits the old fashioned way. You can catch errors and mistakes that are in your favor, as well as protect yourself from fraudulent charges and identity theft.

Rebuild your Credit Rating with secure credit cards. These types of cards allow you to charge up to a certain limit and that limit is determined by you and the amount of money you put into the card's spending account. This does not actually extend you credit, but using the card shows up as a credit account on your credit report and can improve your score.

If a person has an interest in animals or already has a large amount of pets, they can turn that interest into a source of personal finances. By doing presentations at parties, informational presentations, or even providing tours at one's home can produce financial benefits to supplement the costs of the animals and more.

A great personal finance tip that can help you save money is to always hold on to your spare change. Some people just toss their spare change as if it doesn't matter and that's a huge mistake. Spare change can add up, which can save you money in the long run.

Cooking and eating at home, as opposed to eating in restaurants, is a good way to save money if you desire to improve your financial situation. For instance, a meal that costs thirty dollars for one person at a restaurant may only cost half as much to feed a whole family at home. All of those savings will add up rather quickly. You can spend more than that ordering pizza and drinks for your family.

Use caution when considering a student loan. At least know what career you'll pursue and how much you'll make before accepting one. Defaulting would be very expensive. Think about how you will repay it. Unlike a car or home loan, you can't sell off an asset when you realize that you have borrowed too much.

Have an emergency bank account. This account should be separate from your checking and savings accounts and used only for real emergencies. This will keep you from going further into debt when you do have an emergency, particularly because people do the most spending when they feel they are in a crisis.

In conclusion, dealing with your personal finances is only as stressful as you allow it to be. Knowing how to properly handle your money can make a big difference in your life. Use the advice that this article has given to you in order to have the financial freedom you have always desired.