Fixing Your Credit: It's Not That Difficult!

Are you looking to repair your credit report and raise your credit score? Credit repair is not as intimidating as it might seem. With some diligence and patience as you apply the tips that follow, you can have your credit report cleaned up, and raise your credit score higher than you thought possible.

Use online banking to automatically submit payments to creditors each month. If you're trying to repair your credit, missing payments is going to undermine your efforts. When you set up an automatic payment schedule, you are ensuring that all payments are paid on time. Most banks can do this for you in a few clicks, but if yours doesn't, there is software that you can install to do it yourself.

If you are struggling to make the payments on your current mortgage, consider looking into the option of loan modification. In many cases a lender may be able to lower the interest rate that you had initially agreed on. This process used to be just for homes that were in danger of foreclosure but many lenders are now extending this service to many others.

While repairing your credit is a top priority, you need to know that you cannot create another credit file, using a second social security or tax-id number, so steer clear of anyone that suggests this as an option. This practice is illegal and serious penalties are handed out to those who use this process.

An important tip to consider when working to repair your credit is to be sure to challenge anything on your credit report that might not be accurate or fully accurate. The company responsible for the information given has a certain amount of time to respond to your claim after it is submitted. The bad mark will eventually be eliminated if the company fails to respond to your claim.

Pay down credit card debt. Most people carry a debt on their credit cards, usually at an exorbitant interest rate. By paying the minimum amount each month, you will only be making a small dent on the balance. If you have any excess cash, you should start trying to pay off the credit card that has the highest interest rate. Once you have paid off that debt, focus on your other cards in the same manner. Always pay down the debt of the card with the highest interest rate, first.

On a yearly basis, review your credit report for items that could mean your identity has been stolen. If you see inquiries that you did not authorize or accounts opened that you do not recall, start taking action immediately to secure your identity and put a hold on your credit.

Limit the number of times that you have credit inquiries done for you. They have negative impact on your score, and will show for twenty-four months. These inquiries could cause lenders to deny the application that you have submitted for a new line of credit, so do not apply for credit cards or loans unless there is no other payment option.

If you want to improve your credit score after you have cleared out your debt, consider using a credit card for your everyday purchases. Be sure that you pay off the whole balance each and every month. Using your credit regularly in this manner, brands you as a consumer who uses their credit wisely.

If the credit bureau agrees to remove the disputed item from your report, be sure to get a copy of the decision in writing, a copy of your revised credit report, and all documents that you had submitted in filing this dispute. Sometimes the same error can reappear on a report a few months down the road. Having proof that the error is a confirmed mistake can save you from the hassle of refiling the dispute.

If you feel that your current credit situation is beyond repair, and you are planning to file for bankruptcy, current bankruptcy laws mandate that you must obtain credit counseling from an organization which is government-approved. This debt counseling must occur six months prior to filing for bankruptcy relief.

Be patient. It could take up to 10 years to clean up your credit completely, depending on how bad it is. Even if you are able to get out of debt quickly somehow, you won't be able to erase any derogatory remarks in your credit report overnight. Your score will, however, steadily improve.

When repairing your credit, look over your credit report for errors. Look for duplicity of information, accounts that do not belong to you, late payment reporting which are false (always keep record of payments for backup) and records that are older than seven years. Finding errors and alerting the credit bureaus is proactive in repairing your credit.

If you need to file a dispute over an error on your credit report, consider filing it through the credit bureaus' websites. Electronic filing has become the preferred way to file disputes because consumers have found this method to be more efficient than traditional mail. They found that credit bureaus usually respond faster to disputes filed online.

If you need to dispute a claim with your credit bureau, send them a letter. You can find sample letters online, look for the one that best suits you. Remember the option to file a dispute may be online, but it may not be user friendly, so sending a letter might be your best option.

An important tip to consider when working to repair your credit is to always remain as professional as possible at every point during your credit repair process. This is important because you are dealing with people and people will not only be hesitant to help you if you are not cordial, but they will record it for any future interactions you have with their company. This is a very simple but critical step to follow.

As this article discussed, credit repair is a legitimate business that has its share of good and bad companies. Knowing who to trust and what to look out for can help guide you in the proper direction of credit repair. Apply the knowledge and advice from this article and you will be able to spot credit repair specialists who are legitimately trying to help.