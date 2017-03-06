Ways To Make Wise Cash Choices

Handling your own finances is a tricky subject for a lot of people. Although there are a lot of excuses that can be made, the reality is that each person is responsible for themselves and their money. This article will shed some light on things you need to know to handle your money in the best way possible.

If you are in doubt with what you should do, or do not have all of the information necessary to make a logical decision, stay out of the market. Refraining from entering into a trade that would have plummeted is much better than taking a high risk. Money saved is money earned.

Save money by packing your lunch for work instead of going out to a restaurant. You can easily spend $10 to $15 per meal every time you go out for lunch. That can add up to a significant amount of money every month. If you pack your lunch, you would be surprised at how quickly you can save up for that big expense item.

Have a plan for dealing with collection agencies and follow it. Do not engage in a war of words with a collection agent. Simply ask them to send you written information regarding your bill and you will research it and get back to them. Research the statue of limitations in your state for collections. You may be getting pushed to pay something you are no longer liable for.

If you want to save money, then look hard at your current spending patterns. It is easy to theoretically "wish" you could save money, but actually doing it requires some self-discipline and a little detective work. For one month, write down all of your expenses in a notebook. Commit to writing down everything, such as, morning coffee, taxi fare or pizza delivery for the kids. The more accurate and specific you are, then the better understanding you will get for where your money is really going. Knowledge is power! Scrutinize your log at the end of the month to find the areas you can cut back on and bank the savings. Small changes add up to big dollars over time, but you have to make the effort.

Finance experts say it all the time. Pay yourself first. You should have at least 3 months worth of living expenses in an emergency savings account. From each paycheck you should have a specified amount of money that goes directly to this account before you ever even see it.

If you are thinking about opening an account at a bank, look for the locations that offer free checking accounts. These accounts are beneficial, and can provide you with an additional 50-75 dollars to start up with when you open the account. These deals can give you a kick start to maximizing the balance in your account.

One of the things that you need to take into consideration with the rising rates of gasoline is miles per gallon. When you are shopping for a car, look into the car's MPG, which can make a huge difference over the life of your purchase in how much you spend on gas.

Cut down on impulse purchases and frivolous spending by converting your cash to gift cards that can be used at your preferred grocery store. This gives you less money to waste on unnecessary items, yet ensures that you still have the financial resources to purchase necessities like groceries. Grocery stores with gas stations often offer fuel discounts on purchases made with gift cards.

Take taxi fees into consideration, when financially preparing for your trip. Most people are too preoccupied thinking about hotel, food and leisure expenses, to remember that they need money for taxis. When making a taxi or car reservation, ask how much the ride will be on the phone, so that you know how much to set aside.

It is never too early to teach children about personal finance and savings. If they earn an allowance, have them set aside a percentage into a piggy bank or a savings account (if they're old enough to have one). They can also do the same with money they receive for birthdays or holidays.

In today's economy, with so many people out of work or underpaid, it is possible that you will need to live on a leaner budget than that which you have been accustomed. Doing the hard work of cutting expenses and expectations will pay off in the long run as you make it through this recession without added debt, but saving instead.

You should buy items that you use a lot in bulk. Often times it's cheaper to buy things like toilet paper, paper towels, plates, mustard, canned good, etc. in bulk from places like Sams Club or BJs. Eventually you'll use everything, and in the long run you'll safe yourself some money.

To be sure you are on top of things, you should use a tool to keep track of what has been paid and what is still outstanding. Make sure that you either, choose a point in time to manage this or refer to it frequently, in order to verify that you have not left out any important bills that require payment during that time period.